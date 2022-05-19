Thursday, May 19, 2022 11:01 am
Victim of Lindenwood Avenue crash identified
The Journal Gazette
A 43-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the victim of a one-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Lindenwood Avenue on Monday afternoon, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Abby Marie Reish died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the 15th in motor vehicle crashes during 2022, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Reish was taken from the scene and admitted to a local hospital, where she remained until death was pronounced, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the coroner's office.
