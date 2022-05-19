Jury finds Hancz-Barron guilty in quadruple slaying

An Allen Superior Court jury today found Cohen Hancz-Barron guilty of four counts of murder in the deaths of Sarah Zent and her three children in their Gay Street home on June 3.

Hancz-Barron, 22, showed no emotion and stared at Judge Fran Gull when she read the verdicts.

Attorneys this morning will begin the sentencing phase of the trial. Prosecutors are asking that the jury recommend life in prison without parole.

Hancz-Barron was accused of using a knife to kill his girlfriend Zent, 26, and her three children -- Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2.

