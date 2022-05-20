Local COVID-19 case increase no reason for panic, health officials say

Allen County's new cases of COVID-19 have grown nearly sevenfold in the last six weeks. But local health officials don't believe that increase is a reason to panic.

The county has been in something of a lull since February. But 423 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported this week, up from a low point of 65 reported April 8.

Last week, 356 new cases were reported, for a 15% week-over-week increase.

"Cases are rising, but case counts have become less indicative of the severity of COVID-19 in communities," Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Department of Health commissioner, said in an email Friday.

He said hospital admissions for patients with COVID-19 remain low, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still reports the county's status as low, as the CDC does for most Indiana counties.

Compared to Allen County's previous daily new-case totals that reached more than 1,000 in a single day, this week's daily average of cases stands at only 60.

However, county cases have been on a steady upward climb since April 8, and reported cases now are widely considered an undercount because many people test themselves at home. Those test results typically are not reported to health officials.

Allen County's weekly cases were fourth-highest among the state's counties, behind only Marion, Lake and Hamilton counties. Allen County reported one coronavirus-caused death last week.

Dr. Jeff Bird, president of Indiana University Health's east-central region, this week in published remarks predicted Indiana might be on a path to another spike in cases in the next two to four weeks.

Hospitalizations also are likely to increase, he said, as they typically lag 10 days to two weeks behind infections.

Statewide, cases were up last week to more than 7,200. The statewide seven-day average for COVID-19 admissions "is up slightly, while it's currently at four in District 3, which includes (northeast Indiana counties and) Allen County," Sutter said.

The chances of getting a severe case of COVID-19 are reduced when people receive vaccination and booster shots when eligible for them, health officials say.

As of Thursday, almost 83 million U.S. cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed. More than 1 million people have died nationwide.

Indiana's totals include 1,721,977 confirmed cases, 22,734 confirmed deaths and 947 deaths probably caused by the virus. Allen County has recorded 105,740 confirmed cases and 1,153 deaths.

