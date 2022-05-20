Indiana jobless rate unchanged at 2.2% in April

Indiana’s unemployment rate in April was 2.2%, unchanged from the previous month, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said today.

The national rate was 3.6% in April, also unchanged, the department said in a statement.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose again, from 62.4% in March to 62.6% in April, surpassing the national rate of 62.2%, the statement said. It said Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both those employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,347,813 -- an increase of 15,383 from the previous month.

“We continue to be encouraged by the increasing number of Hoosiers who are re-entering the workforce,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said in the statement. “With unemployment sitting at its lowest point in a generation, it’s a great time to take advantage of the job opportunities that are available.”

Private sector employment in Indiana decreased by 3,000 jobs during the last month, translating to a gain of 98,500 jobs from this time last year, the statement said. It said total private employment now stands at 2,751,700.

Industries that experienced job increases in April included manufacturing, private educational and health services, financial activities and trade, transportation and utilities.

Currently, there are 161,513 open job postings throughout the state, the statement said. It said the number of people in Indiana that received unemployment benefits during April was 20,917.