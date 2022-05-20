The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, May 20, 2022 1:33 pm

Benedictine College: 3 northeast Indiana students named to spring Dean's List

Three northeast Indiana students have been named to the spring Dean's List at Benedictine College, the college has announced.

To qualify, full-time students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.95 on a 4.0 scale, the college in Atchison, Kansas, said in a statement.

Area students on the list are Monica McGovern of Fort Wayne, Bethany Rorick of New Haven and Hannah Moore of Roanoke.

 

 

 

