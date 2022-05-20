Rezoning approved for subdivision near GM plant

The Allen County Commissioners today unanimously approved the rezoning of land proposed for a 207-lot subdivision near the General Motors plant -- against the county plan commission’s recommendation.

The Allen County Plan Commission gave the Cedar Grove proposal a rare 5-0 "do not pass" recommendation in February, after delaying the vote several times since August.

The county commissioners delayed their final decision on the rezoning twice for 30 days each time. They hoped to learn more about the new comprehensive plan, which senior planner Michelle Wood said wouldn’t be ready until later this year.

Chris Cloud, chief of staff, brought up the delayed request today in other business, so the item was not required to be listed on the agenda released 48 hours before the meeting. The plan commission’s denial would have stood if the commissioners didn’t take action by June 8.

Without discussion, Commissioner Rich Beck moved to approve the request to rezone 77.6 acres in the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner Road in Lafayette Township from agricultural to single-family residential. The commissioners voted 3-0.

