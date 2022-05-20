Friday, May 20, 2022 11:32 am
Belmont: 9 northeast Indiana students on spring Dean's List
Nine northeast Indiana students have been named to the spring Dean's List at Belmont University, the university has announced.
To be eligible, students must achieve a quality grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, with no grade below a C, in at least 12 hours of coursework, the university in Nashville, Tennessee, said in a statement.
Area students on the list are:
- Decatur: Ellie Baker, Rachel McBride;
- Fort Wayne: Rebekah Staples;
- Huntington: Matthew Karst, Jaquay Webb;
- Kendallville: Caleb Walz, Joshua Walz;
- Warsaw: Anna Sullivan;
- Winona Lake: Nicholas Bazzoni
