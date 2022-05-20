5 escape house fire

One adult and four children safely escaped a house fire early today.

Crews said they arrived at the one-story home, 3020 Peppertree Trail, at 3:23 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front of the residence.

The occupants were outside when firefighters arrived and were not hurt.

Officials traced the blaze to the kitchen and had it under control in less than 10 minutes.

An accidental cooking incident caused the fire.