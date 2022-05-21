Late night laughs

The results are (mostly) in

“You know, guys, politics is a rough-and-tumble business, and D.C. can be a cruel town. Just when you feel like you're making headway in Congress, you're unceremoniously forced out by a cruel and unforgiving system of cutthroats and back stabbers. And that's exactly what happened last night when one of our nation's most committed public servants, a camera-shy policy wonk who is laser-focused on serving the greater good, lost his bid for re-election. Oh, wait, I think I read that whole thing wrong. Oh, I read every word wrong. It was just Madison Cawthorn!

“Oh, Madison, you may be gone, but soon you'll be forgotten. At least now he'll have more time for his other job, starring as the, I don't know, bad-boy villain in a CW drama? He looks like he should be next to a locker threatening to tell Pacey about Dawson's relationship with Joey.” – Seth Meyers

“And while Dr. Oz is in the lead for the Republican nomination (for a Pennsylvania Senate seat), more votes have to be counted because the race is still too close to call. This is kind of great. I mean, for once it's nice to have a doctor waiting for us.” – Jimmy Fallon

Of primary interest

“You can feel the electricity in the air because it is Primary Day all across America. Five states are choosing their party nominees for state and federal office: Pennsylvania, Oregon, Idaho, North Carolina and Kentucky. Or as election experts collectively know them, 'POINCK.' ” – Stephen Colbert

“Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania all held primaries today, which, of course, is news to the vast majority of people in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

“One of the most-watched races is in Pennsylvania, where Dr. Oz is trying to win the Republican nomination for Senate. My apologies to Dr. Oz, but I can't cross party lines – I'm a Dr. Phil guy through and through.” – James Corden

“Because there's nothing more impressive than being called smart by a man who stared directly at an eclipse.” – Stephen Colbert, referring to Dr. Oz's touting his endorsement from Donald Trump

Tuckered out

On the racist Buffalo mass shooter and his “replacement theory manifesto.”

“So where does someone get an idea that monstrous? Well, it used to be only from the furthest right-wing fringe organizations – your Stormfronts, your neo-Nazis. But these days you can see it every night on TV, thanks to Fox News host ... Tucker Carlson.

“Now, that doesn't mean Tucker's responsible, but I would hope it would give anyone pause to find out that their browser history matches that of a mass murderer. If I found out that Jeffrey Dahmer was really into 'The Lord of the Rings,' I might switch over to the 'Narnia' stuff.”

“Also, if you think white people are being replaced, then who's shopping at Vineyard Vines?” – Stephen Colbert

“... (T)he so-called replacement theory is obviously racist, dangerous and dehumanizing. But on top of everything else, it's also incredibly stupid.

“I mean, just think about it for, like, half a second – no one's being replaced. There's no capacity limit here. It's not like there's a bouncer who only lets two in when two leave.” – Seth Meyers