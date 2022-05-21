Mental health expo informs

On her darkest days, Michele Jackson-King didn't know what to do – or how to go on.

The Fort Wayne retiree says when her husband died more than a decade ago, she wanted to shut down.

"He was my everything ... my provider, my (love), my everything," the 68-year-old said of Henry "Dada" King, a onetime Central High School track star and an Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Hall of Famer.

"By him being in the public eye, everybody knew me too and so that helped. People would come to see about me and that made things a little better."

Still, in the years that followed Jackson-King said talking to mental health professionals was pivotal in dealing with her loss.

"That was important and people need to know that," she said.

Jackson-King was among those taking part Saturday in the Mental Health & Wellness Expo at Come As You Are Community Church.

HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne hosted the event that included workshops, 20 vendors offering resources and services, and food and refreshments.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Summit City medical leaders have been trying to drive dialogue about the issue.

"The stigma surrounding mental health is getting better, but we still have a lot of work to do," said Sharon Tubbs, director of HealthVisions. "We really wanted to reach out to the Black and Latino communities with this event."

Tubbs said a common misconception about mental health is mistaking it for a spiritual weakness.

"That's one of the reasons we wanted the expo at a church. People will sometimes think all they need to do is pray more and faith is important" but so is a person's health, she said.

"A person can be depressed without it being clinical, but they still need to talk to someone so it doesn't get out of control."

Besides depression and grief, the expo dealt with trauma, suicide and anxiety.

Tonya Rogers said she tries to help as vice president of Mother to Mother Grief Support Group in Fort Wayne.

"We set up group sessions or we can talk one on one until a person feels comfortable in a group setting," she said. "I'll even do home visits."

The services are free and Rogers said her organization also works with Erin's House for Grieving Children and Parkview Behavioral Health for additional client resources.

Fort Wayne homemaker Shenell Jackson, 55, is Jackson-King's niece and says people shouldn't ignore their mental health.

"It can be hard, so an expo like this is good," she said. "It's OK to ask for help."

