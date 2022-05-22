TinCaps shut out for second consecutive game

On April 26, the TinCaps woke up five games above .500, leading the league in runs scored and OPS and just a game out of first in the Midwest League East Division.

Four weeks later, Fort Wayne's bats are missing and losses are piling up.

The TinCaps fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps this afternoon at Parkview Field 8-0, the latest in a string of vexing shutouts that have sent the team tumbling to ninth in the 12-team league in runs and into sole possession of last place in the East.

The shutout in the series-finale against West Michigan was Fort Wayne's second in a row, third in the series and seventh in the last 12 home games. The last two have been particularly frustrating, coming as they did after the TinCaps put 20 runners on base and scored 10 runs (eight in one inning) Friday in a 10-5 victory in front of more than 8,000 fans. That felt like it had the potential to be a turning point, but Fort Wayne has managed only eight hits and four walks in the last 18 innings and have gone 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position in those innings.

"We did square some balls up, but I feel like when we get runners in scoring position, we have to do a better job with our approaches," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. "Sometimes we're getting ourselves into pretty good counts and we're either initiating some weak contact on a pitch that's probably not the pitch we're looking for or when we're in those counts we're missing the pitches we need to be barreling up and driving.

"There's a lot of approach stuff in there. ... We have a lot to work on. We're chasing hits, we're chasing things that are outside of our control besides just putting a good at-bat together."

One of the few highlights for the TinCaps on Sunday was the play of Corey Rosier, who drew a pair of walks and a stole a base, though he did strike out with a runner on third and one out in the fifth. Rosier has been a prototypical leadoff hitter this season, getting on base at a .379 clip (14th in the league) and stealing 14 bases while only getting caught four times. His 31 walks lead the circuit. Having him at the top of the lineup with Robert Hassell III creates a potent start to Fort Wayne's lineup when they're rolling, though Hassell has struggled somewhat recently. Unlocking that combination, which gave opposing pitchers in the season's first three weeks, is one of the keys to getting the TinCap offense back on track.

"I really just stick to my approach," Rosier said. "I just look for a fastball up and try to adjust off that. I'm not necessarily trying to walk, but if they're going make borderline pitches early in counts, I'm okay with taking that, just to try to find a better pitch to put a good swing on. Being in the leadoff role, I think it's super important to keep getting on base, that's it. The hits will fall, it's a long season."

Rosier emphasized the TinCaps feel as though they're close to a breakthrough. That belief was echoed by Esposito, who continues to be pleased with the way his team works on a day-to-day basis despite the recent offensive woes.

"We continue to show up every day and try to get better," the first-year Fort Wayne skipper said. "For me, it's a game of opportunity. Every day is a new opportunity to move the needle forward from what happened the day before. The more we're taking advantage of our opportunities, whether that be in the workday or when we compete at 7:05, and get some feedback from the game, that's all we can ask for."

The work will stop Monday, however. Esposito said he wants his players away from the ballpark on their day off so they can have a mental reset after dropping their fourth straight series. The defending league champions, the Quad Cities River Bandits, come to Parkview Field for six games starting Tuesday and Fort Wayne has to hope the day off can help it stop the bleeding after 19 losses in 24 games.

"It'll be really important to eat good tonight and ... come ready to go for the next series," Rosier said. "These games are going to keep rolling, no days off."

dsinn@jg.net