Pets of the week

Snowball is a 4-year-old female guinea pig. She is a friendly soul who loves treats and timothy hay. She will make a family smile every day. Call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502 to meet Snowball.
Humane Fort Wayne
Zorro is a 2-year-old spaniel mix with a friendly personality. He’s been neutered and weighs 53 pounds. He has done well with other dogs his size. All family members and other dogs should meet him before adoption. Call 744-0454.
Humane Fort Wayne
Odo is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix. He has been neutered but still has his claws. Odo tips the scales at just over 10 pounds. To meet him, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454, Tuesday through Sunday.