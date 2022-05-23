MetalX buys Wabash aluminum operation

MetalX announced Monday it has agreed to acquire the assets and business of SRT Aluminum in Wabash.

SRT is a secondary aluminum melting operation that converts scrap aluminum into specification RSI in sow and ingot form, using electric induction and reverb furnaces to produce 150 million pounds annually, MetalX said.

Located on a 40-acre site that also includes an aluminum shredder and turnings processing operation, SRT employs 120 people, all of whom are expected to become MetalX employees post-closing.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of July.

Headquartered in Fort Wayne, MetalX is an independent scrap metals recycling business founded in 2012 by Danny and Neal Rifkin.