British recycler to invest $340 million in Fort Wayne site, create 200 jobs

Exurban, a British e-waste recycling company, plans to invest $340 million in a 77-acre site in Fort Wayne's Adams Township Industrial Park, creating up to 200 new jobs by the end of 2026, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said today.

The announcement follows a recent trip to Europe by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, who met with Exurban executives in the United Kingdom, the economic development corporation said in a statement.

“With its significant investment and hiring plans, Exurban will create the first zero waste smelter that will generate significant economic impacts throughout the region for generations," Holcomb said in the statement. "When Sec. Chambers and I met with Exurban’s leadership, we were impressed with their global expertise in metals and knew a close partnership would allow us to help shape a sustainable world together.”

The facility intends to retrieve valuable metals including copper, gold and silver from e-waste, or discarded electronic appliances such as mobile phones, computers and televisions, the statement said.

“Like-minded, forward-thinking partners like Exurban are exactly the kind of companies we want to attract to Indiana,” Chambers said in the statement.

Construction is to begin in 2023.

“We are excited to announce the site of the world’s first zero waste smelter refinery to offer a domestic, low carbon solution to the global challenge of e-waste," said Jean Paul Deco, co-founder of Exurban USA, in the statement. "We are delighted with the welcome we have been given in Indiana, and I am proud that the plant we are announcing today will set new standards in recycling critical metals from discarded waste streams."

Millions of tons of e-waste are buried in landfills or shipped overseas every year, resulting in a negative effect on health and the environment, the statement said.

“Exurban’s planned investment in Fort Wayne is a tremendous win for our community as we continue to work each day to retain and attract businesses and employees,” Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said. “Having the company’s U.S. headquarters in southeast Fort Wayne sends a strong message that our city is growing, thriving and an attractive place for companies to locate and succeed.”

Based on the company’s job creation plans, the economic development corporation committed up to $2.5 million in incentive-based tax credits and up to $200,000 in conditional training grants, the statement said. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and trained.

Exurban joins more than 90 U.K.-owned business locations in Indiana employing about 36,800 workers, making the U.K. Indiana’s second-largest European investor and third-largest investor globally.