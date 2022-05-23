Fort Wayne gasoline prices up 17 cents per gallon in last week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 17.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.56 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 69.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.68 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 45.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.

With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year, prices will be more than $1.50 per gallon higher than last year, De Haan said.

"I'm hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year," he said. "Whether or not we're able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky high prices."