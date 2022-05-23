Five questions for Brittany Hall

1 Your master of science degree is in arts administration, but you studied performing arts for two years as an undergraduate. What led you to move away from performing to working in the front office?

Music is integral to my life and has been throughout my education. I continued to study music until I graduated from SUNY Oneonta. My passion to bring communities together through live performances led me to pursue a master of science degree in arts administration from Drexel University, after achieving a bachelor of arts in music industry from State University of New York College at Oneonta. Music touches and enriches lives, and I want our community in northeast Indiana to have the advantages provided by our Philharmonic.

Around the country in large and mid-size markets, orchestras are struggling with significant operating debts. Many are challenged to attract new audiences to symphonic music. I see those challenges as opportunities to bring my combined passion for music with operational skills and business acumen to help elevate the success of our Philharmonic and professional musician talents. We are fortunate to have such talented professionals in the Philharmonic family.

In 2017, I was selected as an emerging leader from the League of American Orchestras. The honor was based on my successes and demonstrated passion for introducing diverse communities to symphonic music and garnering community support for the art form and for professional orchestral musicians. I carried this passion to transform the Binghamton (New York) Philharmonic into an organization which not only creates excellent, high-quality programs, but also a Philharmonic that delivers innovative and diverse programs that create positive bonds between the community and its orchestra.

Our success is based on collaboration, and I intend to continue working in creative partnership with the community leaders of Fort Wayne. For example, recently, the Philharmonic embarked on its first sensory-friendly concert designed specifically for children and adults with sensory sensitivities and/or additional needs. The experience was adapted so that children and adults of all abilities, along with their caregivers, may enjoy symphonic music in a safe and welcoming environment.

2 During a symposium in Baltimore on the future of classical music, electronic music pioneer Thomas Dolby told the audience he is frustrated that classical music sees itself as precious and elevated above pop culture, making audience loss a self-fulfilling prophecy. How does any philharmonic balance tradition with invention?

We honor both tradition and innovation, which are keys to our future. For example, my previous experience includes partnering with LUMA – America's premier arts festival – to build a one-of-a-kind collaboration between the orchestra and 3D projection light designers to downtown Binghamton. This relationship highlighted the orchestra's abilities and a commitment to the classical canon as visually stunning artwork was projected on the city's buildings while the orchestra performed. This collaboration attracted over 30,000 people to engage with the philharmonic, and it introduced the orchestra to the national stage. I have thesame goal here for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

Another example is a project I created that advanced symphonic music, community collaborations and innovation called the “The Beethoven Project,” a community-wide celebration of the nine symphonies of Ludwig van Beethoven. This symphonic cycle, presented over two seasons, drew 26 community partners to explore Beethoven's life through the lenses of his deafness, the period, his impact on future composers, and highlighted the staying power of his music. Community partners ranged from historians to an audiologist to Tri-Cities Opera company to the Roberson Museum of Science.

Here in Fort Wayne, we are collaborating with several community members to merge the talents of the Philharmonic with innovated works and to broaden the educational scope of the Philharmonic to include all. We also have a goal to expand to serve all 11 counties of northeast Indiana.

3 When it was announced that you were moving from assistant managing director to the top spot, you were credited with working to exceed revenue goals and strengthen the culture. What was the culture like when you arrived here from Binghamton?

All nonprofit arts organizations share the challenge of balancing budgets with available resources. Often, staff time and monetary resources are stretched thin, which can cause burnout and turnover. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic was no different when I arrived; however, the staff have maintained an extreme passion for music and the mission we serve.

As assistant managing director, I collaborated with the entire Philharmonic team, and together we exceeded revenue goals and strengthened internal operations even while struggling through the immense challenges created by the pandemic. Surviving these past two difficult years created a new hope and improved morale. I am so proud of the team that shares my commitment to building strong relationships and working toward goals that keep the Philharmonic healthy for the future. Together we navigated adversity and offered our community extraordinary musical performances and experiences when we reopened.

Recently, I worked with the administrative staff to define our team norms to ensure we continue to build a collaborative and cohesive team environment. In these we prioritize people, trust, excellence, open communication and set our sights to dream big.

4 It is no secret that the negotiations last year were tense. How do you as CEO build trust between the various stakeholders?

As mentioned earlier, the pandemic and related financial issues created immense stress and anxiety for everyone, which contributed to challenging negotiations. I believe we can make the process better. The Philharmonic will enter contract negotiations with the players' union before June 30. The current one-year contract expires Aug. 31. The new leadership team for the Philharmonic will emphasize trust, collaboration and flexibility in the negotiations. We look forward to entering these talks in a positive and collaborative spirit.

Our goal is to have a new contract agreement by the start of the fall season. This will allow for organizational flexibility to address the priorities of both parties. The Philharmonic is building a strategic plan that calls for deeper involvement within the community of northeast Indiana; increased flexibility will enable us to grow our relationship with all those we serve.

We are excited to be back to performing for our community and look forward to an eventful, music-filled summer that include Patriotic Pops, The Music of Led Zeppelin and Jurassic Park in Concert prior to opening our 79th performance season.

5 Often media highlights when an organization for the first time selects a woman or person of color to take the reins. You are the first woman to lead the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. What does that mean for you as well as for, say, young women who are pursuing a field in arts administration?

For me it is an honor and a deep responsibility to future generations of women in the arts to lead the Fort Wayne Philharmonic into a strong future. I believe diversity in all types can strengthen the impact of our work in this community. Along with the Philharmonic Board of Directors, we are looking strategically at our future. We are establishing goals and priorities through a planning process that engages musicians, donors, patrons, community leaders and the administrative teams – all deeply committed to the future of the highest-quality classical music experiences, and symphonic music education opportunities for youth. Music, whether you are performing or listening to it, changes lives for the better.

We must continue to develop and grow with our community and increase our relevance to a diversity of people. I want us to reach every resident in our region with live orchestral music. The Philharmonic's future is bright, and this is a key transitional moment to move forward, continue to build collaborative relationships and strengthen the sustainability of the Philharmonic.

My wish is for all young professionals – women and men – who are pursuing roles in arts administration that you draw on your passions to develop strong community relationships; be creative in connecting the public with the arts, particularly classical music; and, yes, dream big.