Tuesday, May 24, 2022 3:43 pm
Young boy shot on Reed Street; police seeking information
The Journal Gazette
A young boy was shot Tuesday on Fort Wayne's south side, police said.
Fort Wayne police were called at 12:55 p.m. to a shooting in the 2900 block of Reed Street.
Officers learned the boy had been transported to a local hospital via private conveyance with an apparent gunshot wound. The boy, whose age was not provided, was reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.
This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
