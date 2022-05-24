Ohio motorcyclist dies in Williams County crash

A Bryan, Ohio, motorcyclist died this morning in a collision with a pickup truck on a Williams County road, the State Highway Patrol said.

Gary R. McCarty, 50, was riding a motorcycle south on County Road 9, south of County Road C, about 10:45 a.m. when a pickup truck traveling north attempted a left turn into a private driveway in front of him, the highway patrol at Defiance said in a statement.

McCarty died at the scene, the statement said. The pickup truck's driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

County Road 9 was closed for about 2.5 hours, but has since reopened, the highway patrol said. The crash remains under investigation.