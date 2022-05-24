Saint Mary's College: 25 northeast Indiana students named to spring Dean's List

Twenty-five northeast Indiana students have been named to the spring Dean's List at Saint Mary's College, the college has announced.

To earn the honor, a student must have achieved a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale in at least 12 graded credit hours, with no incompletes and no grades below a C, the college in Notre Dame, Indiana, said in a statement.

Area students on the list are: