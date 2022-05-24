Tuesday, May 24, 2022 2:49 pm
Saint Mary's College: 25 northeast Indiana students named to spring Dean's List
Twenty-five northeast Indiana students have been named to the spring Dean's List at Saint Mary's College, the college has announced.
To earn the honor, a student must have achieved a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale in at least 12 graded credit hours, with no incompletes and no grades below a C, the college in Notre Dame, Indiana, said in a statement.
Area students on the list are:
- Angola: Teagan Mattox, Mary Smith;
- Fort Wayne: Elizabeth Bierbaum, Cassandra Birkmeier, Caroline Burnham, Margaret Cicciello, Lauren Davis, Mary Fean, Alyssandra Gunter, Vanessa Gunter, Magdalene Leach, Gabrielle Miles, Megan Palmer, Victoria Parent, Claire Schroeder, Erin Shea, Carolyn Steigmeyer, Mary Sturm;
- Grabill: Kathryn Clem;
- Kendallville: Hailey Meyer, Shelby Targgart;
- Leo-Cedarville: Ava Kennedy;
- Ligonier: Isel Herrera;
- Wabash: Magdalen France;
- Woodburn: Madison Minick
