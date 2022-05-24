Kokomo to get $2.5 billion electric-vehicle-battery plant

Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced today they would invest more than $2.5 billion in a joint venture in Kokomo to build a new electric-vehicle-battery manufacturing facility, creating 1,400 new jobs.

The project is Samsung SDI's first in Indiana and its first manufacturing operations in the U.S., the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said in a statement.

“It’s another incredibly exciting day to be back in Kokomo celebrating such a transformational investment from Stellantis and our new partners at Samsung,” Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said in the statement. “Today’s announcement is another step toward positioning Indiana as a leader in the future of mobility, battery technology and clean energy.”

The plant is to be built close to the existing Stellantis facility in Kokomo, and the investment could gradually increase to $3.1 billion, the statement said. The plant is to supply battery modules for a range of electric vehicles produced at Stellantis' North American assembly plants.

Stellantis employs more than 85,000 people across North America, including more than 7,000 in Indiana.

With today’s news, Stellantis and its joint-venture partners have committed more than $3.3 billion in Indiana in the last two years. Stellantis announced plans in October 2021 to invest $229 million in its Kokomo operations to support its goal of achieving 40% low-emission vehicle sales in the U.S. by 2030, along with a $400 million investment, announced in 2020, to expand and retool its Indiana Transmission Plant II for production of its new GMET4 engine.

The economic development corporation said it committed up to $37.5 million in conditional tax credits to the project, up to $2 million in conditional training grants, up to $20 million in conditional redevelopment tax credits, up to $2 million to support infrastructure improvements, up to $100 million in conditional structured performance payments and $25 million for site readiness to offset capital and infrastructure costs.

The incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim state benefits once investments are made and employees are hired and trained, the statement said.

It said the city of Kokomo, Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance Inc., Howard County, Duke Energy Indiana and Northern Indiana Public Service Co. offered additional incentives.

