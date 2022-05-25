June 14, 1954: City's air raid warning system tested

On June 14, 1954, a theoretical enemy attack “hit” 41 cities in the continental United States and six in Canada. Air raid warning signals went off just before 11 a.m., but the public was urged not to be alarmed. Installed at factories, schools and other strategic locations in the city, this was the first time Fort Wayne's air raid warning system had been tested. An all-clear was sounded at 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne was among cities chosen because it was designated a “critical target area.” The test “killed” 68,000 people and left the city in fictional ruins with damage in the heart of the city alone estimated at $150 million (that would be about $1.4 billion today, adjusted for inflation).

“City In Rubble After 'A-Attack,'” by Kenneth B. Keller (June 15, 1954)

In make-believe yesterday, Fort Wayne became a gutted city of 68,000 dead, 26,000 maimed and 25,000 without homes.

The heart of the city was a graveyard of rubble from above the St. Marys River south to Creighton Avenue, and from Division Street on the east to Rockhill Street. The monetary loss alone was an estimated $150,000,000.

Outside this mike and a half circle the residential and small business areas were a shambles from another mile in every direction. The damage here was an estimated $160,000.

In debris were the City Hall, the Three Rivers Filtration Plant, the Broadway plant of the General Electric Co., the city power plant, the Indiana & Michigan generating plant, central offices of the Home Telephone & Telegraph Co. and the American Telephone & Telegraph Co., the Western Union Telegraph Co. and even the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

All rail lines in the inner circle were blasted out.

This bad dream was a hypothetical set up by the Federal Civil Defense Administration to test the effectiveness of its organizations in 41 key cities over the United States and in territorial possessions.

In Indiana it amounted to a broad test alert of civil defense organizations in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. Here, the explosion of an A-bomb at an elevation of 2,700 feet over the intersection of Lewis and Calhoun Streets was simulated. A make-believe bomb was exploded over Indianapolis earlier in the day.

The imaginary crisis came in Fort Wayne at 12:18 p.m., one hour and 28 minutes after the first sound of air raid sirens in the city's history.

Before the all-clear signal at 1 p.m., Col. Chester Lichtenberg had received complete reports on the devastation and service restoration plans from all but three key committees. The rest came later in the afternoon. Col. Lichtenberg, director of civil defense in the city and county, termed the test here, officially known as “Operation Alert,” a success.

From the warning of imminent attack until the all-clear, the colonel's command post at his residence, 4624 Tacoma Ave., had dispatched over 60 emergency messages to the state communications control center in Pendleton over a radio communications network unique in this state.

One of the early high-priority Fort Wayne command post messages called for 120 field first aid teams of two men each, 120 first aid field kits, 26,000 casualty identification tags, 900 litters, 3,800 litter bearers, equipment and supplies for 60 first aid stations, 600 operating tables, 6,900 beds, 3,124 physicians, 3,820 registered nurses, 426 dentists and veterinarians, 492 pharmacists, 1,343 laboratory technicians, 3,000 nurses aids, 1,280 first aid technicians – all in addition to the facilities available in Fort Wayne.

These figures were based on months of research which involved the normal movements of people in the target area. It demonstrated the magnitude of a disaster which would follow the detonation locally of an A-bomb two and a half times the size of that used at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Fort Wayne also would have needed 20,000 units of whole blood, 20,000 units of water glucose, 10,000 units of saline glucose and 40,000 morphine syrettes. All this would have been just a starter in taking care of the casualties, the colonel commented grimly.

He pointed out that St. Joseph's Hospital would have been lost in the detonation of a real bomb.

Yesterday's procedure was tense buc calm, and proceeded like clockwork. The face of Radioman Wayne Nidlinger in charge of the command post station W9CXP was immobile as the messages started to pile up. His equipment, which filled the trunk and hung from the instrument panel of his private car, attracted the attention of only three neighborhood youths during the test. Nidlinger sparked his carefully-balanced transmitter with a portable generator outfit. He took no chances of battery trouble.

Nidlinger, working directly under Col. Lichtenberg, had his traffic with “Teddy Bear” the alternate control center on the Ferguson Road, which made regular contacts with the state control center at Pendleton. Radioman George Hatch, whose mobile station is W9VMG, was hooked up to the antenna prepared there.

The colonel's mobile communications system composed of 45 amateur radio operators in the city took over all communications once the bomb had been detonated, for theoretically, all the existing wire communications had been bombed, including the city signal department. Their transmissions were as clear as by telephone.

At one point during the test someone made reference to the “ham network. This nettled Col. Lichtenberg. “They're radio men, not 'hams,'” he snapped. “They just call themselves 'hams'.”

First on yesterday's test exercise schedule was a warning to the City signal department at central fire headquarters that an air attack was probably. The call came at 8 a.m. This information was quickly relayed to the key units involved, and eight supporting counties, including Van Wert County, Ohio.

The second warning of more probably attack, coded “lemon juice,” came at 9:50 a.m. At 10:36 a.m., all fire apparatus in the city was evacuated to the fringes to obviate damage or destruction. This did not affect fire protection in the city, since all units were in constant communications with the city signal department.

The warning of imminent attack, or “applejack,” came at 10:50 a.m. and this was the signal for the sounding of 15 air raid sirens installed over the city. The city will have a total of 20 such noise makers but not all were connected yesterday. In the absence of radio automatic controls, the sirens were activated by civilian defense wardens.

The only other operation of the sirens came with the all-clear at 1 p.m. By that time the state communications center at Pendleton was so jammed with messages, the bulk of them from the Fort Wayne and Allen County test area, that replies could not be guaranteed, if requested before midnight. However the messages were going through.

Operations of the test crew of over 200 officials and volunteers started immediately after the first air attack warning. Acting Mayor Robert Meyers, chairman of the local civil defense organization, was the first in the command to be notified and as the alerts continued, he held a token meeting with his emergency finance committee, composed of himself, City Controller Robert G. Beams and City Attorney Paul Philips.

A rendezvous for the auxiliary policemen and firemen was established immediately by Lt. Kenneth A. Waldrop of the police department, Sheriff Harold S. Zeis, Fire Chief Clinton J. Baals and Deputy Robert O'Reilly of the sheriff's department. After the make-believe bombing, the auxiliary officers were stationed about the perimeter of the total damage area to inform the public about the test exercise.

For the general public, there was nothing noticeable about the test exercise except the movement of fire apparatus and the sound of the sirens. Everyone had been advised to pursue normal activities and there were no traffic interruptions.

As the gravity of the test situation increased, key units of the Fort Wayne and Allen County Civil Defense Organization began to report preparations for service. Mrs. Robert Whitaker, chief warden, advised that 349 wardens actually were standing by and Edward H. Doden Jr. of the disaster relief committee had counted 163 noses in his organization, even though the whole thing was a simulation.

In a lengthy report which came early during the make-believe emergency, Donald H. Walker, chairman of the auxiliary volunteer transportation service, reported 6,649 units available.

C.V. Sorenson, co-ordinator of public utilities for emergency, advised that plans had been completed for service restorations. Similar reports came from other utility officials.

Fred. W. Carey arranged for the establishment on paper of a telegraphic clearing center at New Haven to be fed by radio. P. L. Kaade also presented a complete report on plans for restoration of gas services to the city.

D. C. Swager of the facilities self-protection group had 272 people alerted and 413 military personnel were kept in standby status by Maj. Robert McBride III in charge of the military liaison committee.

Lt. Waldrop was using 49 auxiliary policemen and 23 regular members of the police department, and John Hartman advised that all rescue teams had been contacted, and 33 were on call.

That's how civilian defense in Fort Wayne and Allen County responded to its first big test.