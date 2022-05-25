Corey McMaken | The Journal Gazette A passerby stretches through the ironwork of the historic Wells Street Bridge at Promenade Park to take a picture for a woman with two children Tuesday afternoon. Previous Next Wednesday, May 25, 2022 1:00 am Smile for the camera Smile for the camera Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Teen gets 52 years in deadly drug deal Plaintiffs pressure county on jail issue Disputed math text approved Non-Rotarians' service to others honored Metal recycler to get tax credits Fine day for skateboarding Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education