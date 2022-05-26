Homestead's Jason Beer named SACS teacher of year

An English teacher who provides students with real-world writing projects was celebrated Thursday as Southwest Allen County Schools' top educator.

Nominated by his peers, Jason Beer's new Teacher of the Year title exemplifies what all district educators strive for every day -- to create engaging lessons and inspire students to be curious and to love learning, said Susan Summers, Homestead High School principal.

Along with standard English classes, a news release said, Beer has taught such unique offerings as travel writing and a novel and screenwriting course, which debuts next academic year. His students have ranged from discouraged learners needing credit recovery to those preparing for the rigor of Advanced Placement and dual-credit courses, Summers said.

"Beer's classes are designed to motivate students to gain reading and writing competencies through the lens of travel and exploration, creating an interest in the content that leads to a desire to learn, practice and acquire English skills they will need to be successful, no matter what post-secondary plans they may have," Summers said in a statement.

Beer previously taught at Chicago Public Schools, Columbia City High School, Eagle Tech Academy and New Tech Academy at Wayne High School, the release said. He has been at Homestead for seven years.

As a published author, Beer leads by example as he encourages his students, the release said.

"To teach writing, we must also be writers ourselves," he said in a statement. "I believe writing is a meaningful use of one's time on this earth. That what we put into our craft makes us into more curious, more compassionate, more interesting human beings."

The district's Teacher of the Year award honors, promotes and celebrates excellence in the teaching profession. Candidates are nominated by building principals, and finalists are chosen by a committee comprising administrators, parents and past Teacher of the Year winners, the release said.

Homestead educators have dominated the award in recent years with recipients Megan Beckman in 2021, Marius Sagnon in 2019, Stephanie Merkling in 2018 and Adam Schenkel in 2017.

