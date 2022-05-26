Silver Alert issued for missing Kokomo woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Kokomo woman missing since early today.

Betty Stroup is 5 feet 3, weighs 118 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at 4:59 a.m. wearing burgundy pajamas with hearts on them.

Stroup is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-457-1105 or 911.