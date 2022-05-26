Woman suffers broken arm in crash

An 18-year-old Avilla woman is recovering from a broken arm suffered in a Wednesday crash, DeKalb County police said.

Danyelle Jordan was east on County Road 28 just before 6 p.m. when her Ford Fusion was hit by a Dodge minivan traveling in the opposite direction.

Corunna emergency responders had to rescue Jordan from the wreckage and she was taken to a hospital, police said.

The condition of the minivan driver, a 35-year-old Kendallville woman, was not provided and the crash remains under investigation.