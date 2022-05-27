Coroner identifies victim of Waynedale house fire

A 65-year-old man was identified Friday as the victim in a fatal house fire in Waynedale.

Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger, Allen County coroner, said Michael Steven Saccomano was found about 1 p.m. Thursday in his home in the 7500 block of Bradbury Avenue, near Lower Huntington Road.

Saccomano died at the scene from smoke inhalation and thermal burns, and his death was accidental, Brandenberger said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring from the one-story house and had to navigate holes in the floor caused by the fire, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said.

A neighbor, Beth Ickes, told The Journal Gazette that neighbors across the street first spotted fire and tried to get into the house before firefighters arrived. They kicked in the door and broke a window, but the smoke was too thick, she said.

Firefighters found Saccomano near the source of the fire in the southwest corner of the house, which appeared to be an addition. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fatality is the eighth fire-related death in Allen County this year. Fires took the lives of two adults on Fort Wayne's side on Jan. 4, four children in Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park on April 21 and a 6-year-old boy in Monroeville on May 15.

