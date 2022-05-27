Defendant in hotel slaying enters aggravated battery plea

One of the men accused of killing a 35-year-old Decatur woman in a Fort Wayne hotel on May 10, 2021, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Friday.

Ajaylan M. Shabazz, also known as Jaylan Shabazz, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery in the death of Tiffany Ferris. His sentence is to be argued July 15, and he faces up to 12 years in prison.

Shabazz is also expected to testify against Terry Smith Jr., who's accused of beating Ferris and drowning her in a bathtub at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Fort Wayne's north side. Court records state that Smith believed she had stolen narcotics from him and used them.

When Shabazz provided the basis for his plea at Friday's hearing, he admitted picking Ferris up and that she was killed later.

If the judge accepts Shabazz's plea agreement, the prosecution will drop his murder charge.

jwolf@jg.net