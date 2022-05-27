Ex-principal to serve 3 years in prison in child seduction

The former New Haven Middle School principal who pleaded guilty to a multi-year sexual relationship with a student was sentenced to six years Friday.

Peter A. Downey, 58, will serve three of those years in prison and three on probation. He had pleaded guilty on April 28 to two of the four counts of child seduction against him.

The physical interactions with the girl began when he kissed her in 2008, just after she had had turned 16 and was working for him as an extern for high school credit. However, they had socially interacted often and more than usual for students and administrators when she was a student there.

The sexual incidents happened at the school, at an apartment he rented, at his mother’s home, at Fort Wayne hotels and at the Columbia Club hotel in Indianapolis overnight, according to court records and testimony.

When she became pregnant at 17, he took her to Chicago to have an abortion she didn’t want, the victim testified in court Thursday.

During her testimony, she also told Downey that with her coming forth, "You will never have the opportunity to hurt me, my family or any children again."

On her finding the strength to report his crimes, she said, "You did not break me."

jwolf@jg.net