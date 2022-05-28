Silver Alert issued for missing Columbus teen

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Columbus girl missing since Friday night.

Asa Watts is 5 feet 2, weighs 93 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red Under Armour backpack, black zip-up hoodie, gray shirt, black sweatpants and neon yellow tennis shoes.

Asa is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.