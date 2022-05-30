Pets of the week

Taku is a 2-year-old neutered shorthair cat. He's a sweetheart who will greet you with his adorable meow and sweet purrs. He will definitely try to sit in your lap and unleash all the love! Call 744-0454 to meet Taku.
Humane Fort Wayne
Keeta is a 3-year-old spayed collie-husky mix. She loves to play, so an active home would be best for her. She has lived in a home with cats and does well with the dogs she’s met so far. Call 744-0454 to meet Keeta.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Grace is a 1-year-old spayed cat. She is very sweet and gentle, and ejoys gentle petting on her head and chin. She would be a great addition to any family. To meet Grace, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.