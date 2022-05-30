Motorcyclist critically injured in single-vehicle crash

A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries this evening after a crash at St. Joe Center Road and Sawmill Woods Boulevard.



Fort Wayne Police said officers responded to the intersection just before 6:40 p.m. and found a single vehicle was involved. Paramedics transported the adult male motorcycle driver to a local hospital.



Preliminary information indicated the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on St. Joe Center Road, struck the south curb just east of Sawmill Woods Boulevard and crashed. The driver, the sole occupant on the motorcycle, was not wearing a helmet. No other vehicles were involved.



St. Joe Center Road was down to one lane in each direction evening as law enforcement documented the scene. The accident remained under investigation.