Monday, May 30, 2022 8:50 am
DePauw: 11 northeast Indiana students named to spring Dean's List
Eleven northeast Indiana students have been named to the spring Dean's List at DePauw University, the university has announced.
The list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, the university in Greencastle, Indiana, said in a statement.
Area students on the list are:
- Columbia City: Alyssa Koch;
- Craigville: Braden Mallery;
- Fort Wayne: Grace Galliher;
- Garrett: Sydney West;
- Howe: Kalei Bollinger;
- Huntington: Charlotte Borland;
- Pleasant Lake: Emma Konrad;
- Roanoke: Andrew Conarty;
- Syracuse: Michael Aikin;
- Warsaw: Claire Hubner, Jacob Kissling
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story