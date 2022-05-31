2 juvenile boys hurt in Andrew Street shooting

Fort Wayne police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting at 1717 Andrew St.

Officers arrived shortly after 4 p.m. and found two juvenile boys with apparent gunshot wounds, one in life-threatening condition, city police said in a statement.

Both victims were treated at the scene, then taken to a local hospital, the statement said.

The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact city police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.