Fort Wayne gasoline prices fall 5 cents a gallon in last week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.50 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 51.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.52 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.60 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 42.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.56 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I'm afraid the good news ends there," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.

"Motorists in the Great Lakes could see prices jump early in the week to new record highs, and the rest of the nation will follow. Odds are rising that we'll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon."