Arrest made in 2021 Candlelite Court shooting death

A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman last year at a south-side apartment complex.

Tykwan Walker, 31, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, Fort Wayne police confirmed Tuesday. A warrant for his arrest was issued in March 2021.

Walker is charged with murder in the Feb. 14, 2021, death of Heather Hobbs, 37. Walker also faces a sentencing enhancement count of using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

Hobbs was found shot to death in her bed in the Candlelite Court apartment she and Walker shared near Fairfield Avenue and Airport Expressway.

Crime scene investigators found Walker's backpack with a box of .40-caliber ammunition. They found a .40-caliber bullet in a pillow where Hobbs was found, court records said.

The blanket covering Hobbs had bloody handprints on it from moving the blanket around on her body, indicating that someone had disturbed the scene before law enforcement arrived, court documents said.

Police found mail belonging to Walker with the Candlelite Court address on it and photos of Hobbs and Walker hanging on the wall. But other items appeared to have been removed, including a memory card missing from a security camera lying on a table, records said.

Neighbors said they'd heard steps on the stairway as though someone was moving up and down the stairs before police arrived, court documents said.

In September 2020, Hobbs wrote to one of her friends: "If I die, it was TYKWAN that did it." One of the friends said she talked to Hobbs late in the evening of Feb. 13, 2021.

One of Walker's associates told police Walker left his home at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 14 and went to the apartment he shared with Hobbs, events corroborated by Walker's cellphone records. About 1 a.m., Walker made phone calls to two people, both of whom immediately drove to Candlelite Court.

After that, Walker made numerous phone calls for 23 minutes until his cellphone was turned off, court records said. A message to Walker reads "five minutes" and a warning to turn off his cellphone, which Walker did, court documents said. One of the friends Walker called at 1 a.m. denied to police that he talked to Walker, saying he only spoke to Walker's sister, who told him "something happened to the girl," referring to Hobbs, court records said.

