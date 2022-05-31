The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:12 pm

North Clinton Street portion restricted during bridge work

Southbound North Clinton Street will be restricted for about two weeks between East State Boulevard and Elizabeth Street, beginning Wednesday, during bridge work over Spy Run Creek, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

One lane will be closed on weekdays and up to two lanes will be closed on weekends, the transportation department said in a statement.

 

 

