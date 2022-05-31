Columbia City woman ID'd as Huntington County crash victim

A Columbia City woman has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Huntington County, the county coroner's office said today.

Amber Lynn Barton, 35, was the passenger on a motorcycle that lost control and crashed shortly before 5 p.m. on County Road 1100 North at County Road 400 West, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Barton was thrown off the motorcycle, the statement said. It said she was not wearing a helmet, and "a helmet would have likely prevented this death."

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.