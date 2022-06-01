Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Logan Kuehl, 8, runs through a frog-shaped sprinkler Tuesday at the sprayground at Buckner Park. Previous Next Wednesday, June 01, 2022 1:00 am Cooling off at the park Cooling off at the park Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Murder case moves to adult court Pageantry, remembrance on display at parade Zoo keeps birds in to avoid avian flu NACS tabs 4 top teachers Motorcyclist badly hurt after hitting curb Jury Pool open, but hours limited Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education