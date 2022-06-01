Defiance man seriously injured in US 24 crash

A Defiance, Ohio, man was seriously injured this morning when he was struck by a semi on U.S. 24 in Defiance. the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

David C. Morton, 52, was driving east on the highway about 11:20 a.m. when he lost control of his truck, drove off the right side of the road and into some trees, the highway patrol at Defiance said in a statement.

The highway patrol said Morton exited his vehicle and walked onto U.S. 24, where he was struck by an eastbound semi driven by Dennis M. Elliott Jr., 35, of Hoyleton, Illinois.

Morton was taken to Defiance Regional Hospital with serious injuries, then flown to Promedica Toledo Hospital, the highway patrol said. Elliott was not injured.

U.S. 24 eastbound was closed for about 1 1/2 hours, but has reopened, police said. The crash remains under investigation.