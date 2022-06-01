Allen Superior Court gets eviction-diversion grant

Allen County is one of 13 jurisdictions in the country to receive a grant towards eviction diversion programs, getting $164,040 more towards helping the community.

The grant will be handled by Allen Superior Court and comes from the National Center for State Courts’ Eviction Diversion Initiative.

“We see this as an opportunity to interrupt the cycle of poverty,” Allen Superior Judge Jennifer DeGroote said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “People need safe and secure roofs over their heads.”

Evictions filed in Allen County reached 5,300 in 2018. While eviction moratoriums were disappearing after the pandemic, there were 2,811 evictions filed in 2021, according to figures handed out during the news conference.

The program will provide time to renters and landlords, DeGroote said.

It’s intended to deter legal proceedings and provide aid such as rent assistance, remediation and legal services.

Marion County also received money from the Eviction Diversion Initiative grant.