Victim of Rudisill Boulevard shooting identified

The Allen County coroner's office today named a 20-year-old Fort Wayne man as the victim of a homicide, and believes he was shot along West Rudisill Boulevard late Saturday.

Tyshawn Eaton died early Sunday from a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death is the 10th homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Eaton was brought into Lutheran Downtown Hospital by private conveyance and admitted into the emergency room, then was transferred to Lutheran Hospital for continued care, the statement said. It said he remained in Lutheran Hospital's emergency room until his death shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Fort Wayne police have said they were called to the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard shortly before midnight Saturday after dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting the sound of multiple gunshots.

Responding officers arrived and found numerous shell casings, police have said. They have said they believe the victim's associates may have taken him to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.