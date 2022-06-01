Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County teen

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart County 14-year-old, Indiana State Police said today.

Jalen Winfield was last seen at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday in Osceola. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, state police said in the alert.

Jalen is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 116 pounds, black, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a glow-in-the-dark skull, and camp pants with black shoes.

Anyone with information about Jalen is asked to contact the Elkhart County sheriff's department at 574-533-4151 or dial 911.