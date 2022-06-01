Verbatim: Indiana State Fair announces first wave of 2022 free stage concerts

The Indiana State Fair issued this news release today:

June 1, 2022, INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- Today, the Indiana State Fair unveiled the first wave of its 2022 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 29 through August 21 (Fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers. The lineup each year consists of some of music’s most legendary acts and this year is no exception. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will also be made available at a later time. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

The first wave announcement for 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair schedule includes:

KANSAS -- Friday, July 29 (opening day)

Chaka Khan -- Wednesday, August 3

Zach Williams -- Sunday, August 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills -- Wednesday, August 17

Carly Pearce -- Friday, August 19

High Resolution Artist Images are Available by Request or by visiting the State Fair Media Center Photo Gallery at www.IndianaStateFair.com.

Sarah M. Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery, noted, “The Hoosier Lottery has enjoyed a great relationship with the Indiana State Fair for many years. This year we are proud to sponsor the popular Free Stage that features a variety of outstanding talent. The Free Stage has become a ‘winning ticket’ for all fairgoers.”

The 2022 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 29 and runs through August 21, when you can enjoy The Greatest 18 Days of Summer at this iconic Hoosier tradition. For more information, please visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The 2022 Indiana State Fair will be Fun at the Speed of Summer with the theme of Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence, presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group.