Thunderbirds featured at weekend air show

The Fort Wayne Air Show is returning this weekend for the first time since 2019. The show will feature the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and will take place at the 122nd Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base.

The Thunderbirds showed the media some of their maneuvers Thursday.

Mike Gouloff, air show board president, said the show operates on a three-year cycle and takes about two years to plan. He predicts 40,000 people will attend the show this weekend.

The Thunderbirds performed in Fort Wayne in 2019, and after performing Gouloff said the team voted the Fort Wayne Air Show as the best military air show at the International Council of Air Shows.

“They remember Fort Wayne,” he said. “The Thunderbirds look forward to this event because they know Fort Wayne and they know what we're about.”

Parking opens Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m., and there is no admission fee for the event. Flying will start at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. both days.

