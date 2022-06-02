Trine, Parkview to partner on Union Chapel Road facility

Leaders of Trine University and Parkview Health hope to stem concern about shortages in specialty healthcare workers with a new $40 million educational and training facility in Fort Wayne.

Announced Thursday, the facility, Trine University Fort Wayne, would be located on 10.6 acres on the north side of Union Chapel Road near the Interstate 69 exits.

Plans are to file for rezoning the land to professional office and personal services by Tuesday, said James Tew, Trine spokesman.

The 120,000-square-foot building for Trine's College of Health Professions will stand four stories tall, an architect's rendering shows. The facility will hold Trine's current programs in physical therapy, physician assistant, speech-language pathology, nursing and surgical technology and Trine's graduate-level programs now housed at a Parkview building on Randallia Drive.

They include the doctor of physical therapy and master's of physician assistant studies. The associate of science in surgical technology program at Randallia also will move, as will a speech-language pathology program now at the Fort Wayne Education Center on Dupont Road.

Trine expects to add programs in occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical sciences. Students are predicted to grow from 200 to 700, and the new facility will employ 100 faculty members, Tew said.

Among attractions for students, in addition to up-to-date classrooms and labs, the new facility will feature a Simulated Patient Care Center, or SimCenter. It will include mock surgery and emergency room suites and exam and patient rooms. However, no actual patients will be cared for.

The new building also will contain amenities for students, including a library, bookstore, gathering area and academic support and counseling services.

Trine and Parkview officials realized some time ago that the Randallia Drive location had become too small, Trine President Earl B. Brooks said in a news release Thursday.

He said the new facility should "transform healthcare training in northeast Indiana, further establishing Fort Wayne as a leading center for healthcare and for provider education."

Parkview is still evaluating the best use of space at the Randallia campus, said Dena Jacquay, Parkview Health's chief administrative officer.

She called the new facility "a wonderful complement to our Parkview Regional Medical Center campus" and will have "positive impacts...on the health and well-being" of the Fort Wayne region.

