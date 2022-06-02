Stephen Baldwin, Bethany Lind cast in movie to film at Huntington University

With requests for costume donations and volunteer extras, it's been no secret that Huntington University is filming its first feature-length movie, but officials have kept the identities of the participating Hollywood stars secret until now.

Stephen Baldwin and Bethany Lind are involved with the production of "Wayfaring Stranger," the Christian college announced Thursday afternoon.

The youngest of the four Baldwin brothers, Baldwin is an actor whose filmography includes "The Usual Suspects," and "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas." Lind's acting credits include the TV series "Ozark" and the movie "Blood on Her Name."

The actors' participation was announced during a news conference that also included an update on the film.

The movie is the product by the inaugural class of the university's Film Production Capstone program, a news release said last month. Students participated in the table read and casting stages, the release said, and they will work with the production through preproduction, filming, postproduction and distribution.

"Fittingly, student names will appear in the credits, but perhaps more importantly, the project will solidify students' connections to industry professionals," the release said.

"Wayfaring Stranger" tells the true story of a pastor's son in the 1970s who befriends a middle-aged, broken-down country singer who helps the boy embrace his musical calling and helps the pastor build a new church, the release said.

"It is an absolutely incredible honor to be trusted with such an impactful story," Bek Karp, senior film production major and wardrobe supervisor, said in a statement. "We have worked alongside our professors and have been trusted every step of the way, and that means the world to me."

