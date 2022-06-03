Officials say county jail below capacity

The Allen County Jail has been under its limit for inmates the past several days, the Allen County Commissioners reported this morning during their weekly meeting.

The jail has 732 beds, but averaged more than 775 prisoners as recently as between April 4 and May 6. Reducing persistent overcrowding was one requirement set by a federal judge in ruling against the county in a lawsuit brought by inmates, who alleged improper conditions.

Commissioner Rich Beck said after the meeting he did not have the exact number of people being held at the jail Friday. Such a number is difficult to come by because people are constantly entering and being released from jail custody, he said.

Judge Damon R. Leichty of the Northern District of Indiana on March 31 ruled the jail is above capacity when it houses more than 80% or 85% of its beds – in other words, 586 or 622 prisoners.

Capt. Steve Stone did not immediately return a call seeking information about the jail's census.

