Power munching: Zoo, I&M announce feeding partnership

Officials from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and Indiana Michigan Power gathered at the zoo’s giraffe platform today to feed the giraffes and announce a new “Branch to Browse” partnership.

The “Branch to Browse” partnership provides the zoo with branches, twigs and leaves to feed many of the animals, including giraffes. I&M’s forestry program collects the browse when trimming trees to keep power lines clear of vegetation, which reduces power outages in the area.

Sara Morris, zookeeper, said it is imperative for the nearly 1,500 zoo animals to receive browse because they are used to foraging for plants in the wild.

“We’re really, really lucky to have this partnership,” Morris said. “Every animal from our insects to our giraffes benefits from this program.”

I&M delivers 13 cubic yards of browse to the zoo once every two weeks, Forestry Supervisor Chad Tinkel said. The most common tree species they deliver are maple, oak, ash, willow, sycamore, pear and mulberry.

