Elevated fire danger today in northeast Indiana

An elevated fire danger exists today in northeast Indiana, the National Weather Service said.

Winds will become northwest this afternoon across the area at 10 to 20 mph. with some gusts to 25 mph, the weather service said in a statement. It said this, combined with a rapid drop in humidity, will aid in rapid drying of fine fuels despite recent rainfall and green conditions.

Areas that have received limited rainfall during the last couple of days will see the greatest risk for an elevated fire danger, the weather service said. It urged caution if burning any brush piles today.