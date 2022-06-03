Verbatim: June 3: Allen County COVID-19 update

Fort Wayne (June 3, 2022) – One Allen County resident died and 417 tested positive for COVID-19 this week (Saturday, May 28 to today), with 183 confirmed PCR cases and 234 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 106,600 cases and 1,156 deaths as of this date.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 50,804 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 website at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.